B.C. COVID-19 update: 92 new cases, 1 new death, 45% recovered

CTV News Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Health officials in British Columbia announced 92 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 Saturday. There has also been one new death from the pandemic in the province in the last 24 hours.
