Apple COVID-19 Screening App, Website Released for Personal Coronavirus Assessment

HNGN Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Apple COVID-19 Screening App, Website Released for Personal Coronavirus AssessmentTo help us determine if we have COVID-19, Apple created a free app and website which does not require any sign-in details to keep your information private.
News video: Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App

Apple Launches Coronavirus Screening Website and App 00:53

 Apple releases a new website and app, to help people get screened for the coronavirus.

