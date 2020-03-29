Combating China’s COVID-19 Propaganda Offensive to Undermine US On Global Stage – Analysis Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

By John Lee*



**Introduction**



Throughout the United States, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is exploiting COVID-19 in an effort to reshape the global order and enhance China’s international leadership at the expense of the US. A range of prominent commentators further assert that... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Combating China’s COVID-19 Propaganda Offensive to Undermine US On Global Stage – Analysis https://t.co/tBqlgcsp6y 34 minutes ago Eurasia Review Combating China’s COVID-19 Propaganda Offensive to Undermine US On Global Stage – Analysis https://t.co/xjWUG10X5W https://t.co/qTsxWNnxcu 36 minutes ago nakata1981 RT @AmbJohnBolton: Great read Dr. John Lee with @HudsonInstitute on how China views the coronavirus crisis in the context of a US/China riv… 1 hour ago Ghosthunter @SenRickScott It was to be expected that when the failure of the US in combating the COVID-19 virus becomes visible… https://t.co/Gh1jUc1v1f 12 hours ago