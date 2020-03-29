Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday, the latest travel restriction aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

