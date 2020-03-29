Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in near-tie as virus spreads, poll finds
Sunday, 29 March 2020 () President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are in a tightly competitive race for the White House in the November general election, with the president gaining ground on his likely challenger over the past month as the...
Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions toward the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Trump’s comments about the outbreak alongside the rising tally of U.S. cases. Trump says the U.S. had the outbreak under control and said it would...
