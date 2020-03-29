Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in near-tie as virus spreads, poll finds

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in near-tie as virus spreads, poll finds

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump and Joe Biden in near-tie as virus spreads, poll findsPresident Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are in a tightly competitive race for the White House in the November general election, with the president gaining ground on his likely challenger over the past month as the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Attacks Trump On Coronavirus Response In New Ad

Biden Attacks Trump On Coronavirus Response In New Ad 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden released a video criticizing President Donald Trump’s actions toward the coronavirus pandemic. The video showed Trump’s comments about the outbreak alongside the rising tally of U.S. cases. Trump says the U.S. had the outbreak under control and said it would...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZenTaoPrincess

ZenTaoPrincess RT @Brasilmagic: Coronavirus: South Korean doctor says Trump's 'ego' risks world health https://t.co/s1xY3T0SeG 13 seconds ago

WarrenPlatts

☠️☠️☠️Warren Platts☠️☠️☠️ RT @DanRDimicco: 1-“Donald Trump Jr. says that every American should see this two-minute video of Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coron… 51 seconds ago

LeaBlackMiami

Lea Black RT @grantstern: "We in Korea were thinking, 'Are these people in their right mind?'" Answer: No, they are not. They are part of a global m… 55 seconds ago

protean1974

Protean1974 RT @RawStory: Health officials rebelling against Donald Trump for pulling them off COVID-19 research to go on ‘wild goose chases’: report #… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.