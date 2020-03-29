Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife recovers from coronavirus

Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Ottawa:* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.



"I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia 01:24 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...