Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife recovers from coronavirus

Mid-Day Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
*Ottawa:* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public...
News video: Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia

Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia 01:24

 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...

