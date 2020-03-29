Coronavirus lockdown spurs police in England to dye 'Blue Lagoon' black to deter Instagrammers

Authorities in England have dumped black dye into a picturesque bright blue lagoon to stop Instagrammers from gathering to snap pictures.

