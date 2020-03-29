Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > More sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, officials say

More sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test positive for coronavirus, officials say

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
More U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier currently in the Western Pacific have tested positive for coronavirus and officials fear the number will continue to rise.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 3 Sailors Aboard U.S. Navy Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

3 Sailors Aboard U.S. Navy Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:56

 ​Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the affected sailors have been flown to a U.S. medical facility in the Pacific region.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.