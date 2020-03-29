All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister

All parts of Britain are on an emergency footing the likes of which have not been seen since World War Two in the fight against coronavirus, with strategic coordination centers being set up across the country, housing minister Robert Jenrick said.

