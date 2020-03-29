Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister

All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister

Reuters Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
All parts of Britain are on an emergency footing the likes of which have not been seen since World War Two in the fight against coronavirus, with strategic coordination centers being set up across the country, housing minister Robert Jenrick said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: 'All parts of the country on emergency footing'

'All parts of the country on emergency footing' 01:29

 Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was a move that was "unprecedented" in peacetime.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TCKemp

Tom Kemp RT @JohnSensible: Statement from the Government: "All parts of the country on emergency footing". So why are #HS2 still committing wildlife… 6 minutes ago

DonnaCiraFood88

DonnaCira RT @Reuters: All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister https://t.co/ti9T5lasTV https://t.co/5RfpIVdddi 12 minutes ago

writerseditor

News Fan RT @Reuters: All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister https://t.co/0Ia7mPeGev https://t.co/DMV3Ra28gj 13 minutes ago

JohnSensible

John Sensible Statement from the Government: "All parts of the country on emergency footing". So why are #HS2 still committing wi… https://t.co/j7uvLKOPxx 14 minutes ago

BjornJensen4

Interceptor All parts of UK on emergency footing now. Death toll now 1,128. 209 rise from yesterday. 127,737 tested. 19,522- t… https://t.co/o0h2pk87IB 17 minutes ago

TerlizziGerardo

Tg38 online RT @TRUMPMOVEMENTUS: All parts of UK now on emergency footing to fight coronavirus - minister https://t.co/kZ3otiloMv 19 minutes ago

WorldSupporter

Team World Supporter (Reuters) - All parts of Britain are on an emergency footing the likes of which have not been seen since World War… https://t.co/oHxCsyKOHF 20 minutes ago

ZipWireWoman

Spirits Having Flown All parts of UK put on 'emergency footing' against coronavirus crisis *ALL OF THIS UPHEAVAL THROUGH F*CKING… https://t.co/kFZnmeFui2 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.