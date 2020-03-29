Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus | Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

Coronavirus | Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
SpiceJet and IndiGo aircraft took 275 Indians evacuated from Iran to Jodhpur from Delhi on Sunday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.Ind
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Coronavirus | Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft https://t.co/Lh3NwKxgJJ 22 seconds ago

bidya789

BIDYADHAR NAYAK RT @bsindia: 275 Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo, SpiceJet aircraft https://t.co/MAUq3fBkMS #CoronavirusOut… 11 minutes ago

bsindia

Business Standard 275 Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on IndiGo, SpiceJet aircraft https://t.co/MAUq3fBkMS… https://t.co/mMYG4RfuuB 3 hours ago

bsindia

Business Standard Iran-returned Indians shifted from Delhi to Jodhpur on @IndiGo6E and @flyspicejet aircraft Stay tuned for LIVE upd… https://t.co/8LikysQKjB 9 hours ago

Rathinder

देहांत से बेहतर है एकांत-Rathinder Nath RT @EconomicTimes: #SpiceJet to operate special flight to take Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in #Jodhpur | #Coronavirus #Liv… 3 days ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times #SpiceJet to operate special flight to take Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in #Jodhpur | #Coronavirus… https://t.co/oYcBxPpr1f 3 days ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Will conduct special flight from Delhi to Jodhpur on Sunday to take Indians who have returned from Iran to govt quarantin… 3 days ago

Arqtik

Boondock Saint RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | #Spicejet has said that it will conduct a special flight to #Jodhpur on Sunday to bring Indians retur… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.