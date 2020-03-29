Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world Covid-19 is a leveller which puts us all on the same level, in the same boat, at the same risk and will have the same consequences for all of us. Covid-19 is without any doubt one of the biggest challenges any of us have faced in our lifetimes, if not the very greatest. It is an unseen foe which can claim the lives of our grandchildren, children, siblings, spouses, parents or grandparents within a few days. This is not a time for complacency, for stupidity or for in-fighting, it is a time for us to listen and read more than we speak and write, to heed the advice of the experts, to use common sense and to pull together as a world community. It is a pity that it takes something like this, which has destroyed countless families across the globe, to make us realize this. 👓 View full article

