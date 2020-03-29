Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world

The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world

PRAVDA Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The Covid-19 honeymoon, common sense and the post-Covid world Covid-19 is a leveller which puts us all on the same level, in the same boat, at the same risk and will have the same consequences for all of us. Covid-19 is without any doubt one of the biggest challenges any of us have faced in our lifetimes, if not the very greatest. It is an unseen foe which can claim the lives of our grandchildren, children, siblings, spouses, parents or grandparents within a few days. This is not a time for complacency, for stupidity or for in-fighting, it is a time for us to listen and read more than we speak and write, to heed the advice of the experts, to use common sense and to pull together as a world community. It is a pity that it takes something like this, which has destroyed countless families across the globe, to make us realize this.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: World’s oldest man Bob Weighton celebrating his 112th birthday in isolation

World’s oldest man Bob Weighton celebrating his 112th birthday in isolation 01:06

 The world’s oldest man celebrates his 112th birthday amid the Covid-19 crisis. Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.