Eight people, including 1 Canadian, killed in plane fire at Manila airport

CTV News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
A plane carrying eight people, including an American and a Canadian, burst into flames Sunday while attempting to take off from Manila's airport on a flight bound for Japan, killing all those on board, officials said.
News video: Eight dead after jet carrying medical supplies bursts into flames in Philippines

Eight dead after jet carrying medical supplies bursts into flames in Philippines 01:21

 Eight people were killed on Sunday (March 29) after a plane delivering medical supplies crashed in Manila, the Philippines. The West Wind 24 business jet was on a medical evacuation mission and carrying items to Tokyo's Haneda Airport when it crashed at the end of the runway at around 8pm local...

