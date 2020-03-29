Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Quebec confirms 342 new COVID-19 cases

Quebec confirms 342 new COVID-19 cases

CTV News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirms that there are 342 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths in the province Mar. 29, 2020
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published
News video: New Mississippi Covid-19 Cases - 3/26/20

New Mississippi Covid-19 Cases - 3/26/20

 The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.