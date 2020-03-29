North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles, continues test during coronavirus pandemic

North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles on Saturday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as experts believe leader Kim Jong Un might be trying to strengthen domestic support amid the coronavirus outbreak.

