101-Year-Old Man Who Survived 1918 Spanish Influenza, Also Beats COVID-19

HNGN Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
101-Year-Old Man Who Survived 1918 Spanish Influenza, Also Beats COVID-19Sparking hope amid the COVID-19 crisis is a 101-year-old Italian man who also survived the Spanish flu pandemic 100 years ago.
28-year-old Kansas City man tests positive for COVID-19

28-year-old Kansas City man tests positive for COVID-19 02:35

 A 28 year-old Kansas City man tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence Smith told 41 Action News he felt ill two weeks ago and assumed it was the flu, but after being tested for the flu, his results came back negative.

