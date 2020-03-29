101-Year-Old Man Who Survived 1918 Spanish Influenza, Also Beats COVID-19

You Might Like

Tweets about this IDIOCRAPOSTASY #JehovahsWitnesses Heartbreaking!!!! A 108-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish flu is thought to have be… https://t.co/ArHveEngDE 1 minute ago Jason RT @RexChapman: A 101-year old man in Italy known as “Mr. P” has fully recovered from Coronavirus. That means he also survived the 1919 S… 2 minutes ago Briar Denmark RT @kevinpurcell: “A 108-year-old woman who survived the 1918 Spanish flu is thought to have become the oldest victim of coronavirus in the… 7 minutes ago Captain Talent 🇲🇨 RT @susantananda3: A 101-year old man in Italy known as “Mr. P” has fully recovered from Coronavirus. That means he had also survived the… 23 minutes ago