Covid-19 coronavirus: Sweden is an outlier in virus restrictions

The streets of Stockholm are quiet but not deserted. People still sit at outdoor cafes in the centre of Sweden's capital. Vendors still sell flowers. Teenagers still chat in groups in parks. Some still greet each other with hugs...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Aunties Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other Europ - https://t.co/NjLrLCbNjR 1 hour ago Wendy Lyon Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other Europ - https://t.co/XTQczeyFtA 5 hours ago Esther ten Wolthuis 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other European countries (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/Gt1aeSoHVo 7 hours ago Mucky Pup Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other Europ - https://t.co/PbivkAGP40 7 hours ago Wessss RT @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other European countries https://t.co/TZhZNXy3KD 8 hours ago Fr. Fintan Stack Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other Europ - https://t.co/fJw8qMquQX 8 hours ago Bobby wilson Just commented on @thejournal_ie: 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other Europ - https://t.co/juEBunQRmH 9 hours ago TheJournal.ie 'It is an outlier': How Sweden's Covid-19 response has differed from other European countries https://t.co/TZhZNXy3KD 9 hours ago