Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sri Lanka: Arrested Main Suspect In Easter Sunday Zion Church Bombing

Sri Lanka: Arrested Main Suspect In Easter Sunday Zion Church Bombing

Eurasia Review Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Sri Lanka police have apprehended the main suspect who allegedly organized the suicide bomb attack on the Zion Church in Batticaloa on Easter Sunday in 2019, said Police Media Spokesperson SP Jaliya Senaratne during a special press conference held at the Government Information Department on Sunday.

A series of simultaneous...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.