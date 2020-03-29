Tornado In Jonesboro, AR Leaves 22 Injured Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoA tornado in Jonesboro, Arkansas has left 22 injured and buildings severely damaged.



According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down Saturday evening with winds hitting 74 miles an hour. Local authorities say it left "three miles of nothing but destruction" as a result.



Watch VideoA tornado in Jonesboro, Arkansas has left 22 injured and buildings severely damaged.According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down Saturday evening with winds hitting 74 miles an hour. Local authorities say it left "three miles of nothing but destruction" as a result.Video shows the

