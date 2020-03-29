Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tornado In Jonesboro, AR Leaves 22 Injured

Tornado In Jonesboro, AR Leaves 22 Injured

Newsy Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Tornado In Jonesboro, AR Leaves 22 InjuredWatch VideoA tornado in Jonesboro, Arkansas has left 22 injured and buildings severely damaged.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down Saturday evening with winds hitting 74 miles an hour. Local authorities say it left "three miles of nothing but destruction" as a result.

Video shows the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sassymichgirl

Deplorable❌TrumpGirl 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ #COV 22 injured after tornado leaves trail of significant damage in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/NnfZDBYehd 19 minutes ago

roseymciver

Rose Venditti McIver RT @accuweather: “Jonesboro and people from all around northeast Arkansas really rallied fast to give us a hand, and it was inspiring,” Jon… 49 minutes ago

accuweather

AccuWeather “Jonesboro and people from all around northeast Arkansas really rallied fast to give us a hand, and it was inspirin… https://t.co/RhDsTf70BH 2 hours ago

GupKan

Kan Gup 22 injured after tornado leaves trail of significant damage in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/glIvr5bkgy https://t.co/obFCzmGD8o 4 hours ago

TodoTiempo

TodoTiempo 22 injured after tornado leaves trail of significant damage in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/JxI0ouc2tu https://t.co/hCxE6dXMP0 5 hours ago

BillWadell

Bill Wadell Families are cleaning up after Jonesboro, Arkansas took a direct hit from a tornado. Incredible to hear that everyo… https://t.co/7nYnyipGVO 6 hours ago

LifeboatHQ

Lifeboat Foundation 6 people injured after tornado leaves trail of significant damage in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/xBThMW5DaO https://t.co/9AeF4cotlD 7 hours ago

terri_grohal

Terri Grohal RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Six people injured after tornado leaves trail of significant damage in Jonesboro, Arkansas https://t.co/YvNqniEoUH 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.