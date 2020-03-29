Canada's Trudeau remains in isolation after wife recovers from virus

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia 01:24 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...