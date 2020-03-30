The Politics Of The Coronavirus – OpEd

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

By John Feffer*



The far right thrives on fear. It’s no surprise, then, that it would use the latest pandemic, which has generated widespread panic, to bolster its own agenda.



All of the hallmarks of the far right are in play during the current crisis. It has pushed to close borders. It has demonized foreigners and... 👓 View full article

