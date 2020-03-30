Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > How to make a face mask with T-shirts, vacuum bags and tea towels

How to make a face mask with T-shirts, vacuum bags and tea towels

CTV News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
While homemade masks are not proven to prevent the spread of a virus, some studies have shown that household materials like vacuum bags, cotton T-shirts and tea towels can provide some protection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Garnergirl72

Cheryl Garner DIY Face Mask with Filter Pocket - Make on a Cricut or By Hand! https://t.co/Y9KB5veJRM via @YouTube 5 minutes ago

chelseamcosplay

Chelsea M Cosplay 🤞 #Comicpalooza Are you a cosplayer with a sewing machine looking for a good cause to support? Learn to sew non-surgical PPE face m… https://t.co/tY4fXy16iu 10 minutes ago

grid_martin

OffGridMartin #andacyclist and #sovereign RT @jimfitzpatrick: Great advice. Make your own mask: 'Taiwanese Doctor Teaches How To DIY Cloth Face Mask With Air Filter, So No Need To S… 13 minutes ago

jimfitzpatrick

JIM FITZPATRICK Great advice. Make your own mask: 'Taiwanese Doctor Teaches How To DIY Cloth Face Mask With Air Filter, So No Need… https://t.co/4ChRdq7QQx 13 minutes ago

1Dope_Shady

Engr K. “Bros the thing Cool oh” 😅 we continued chatting and after a while he said “ Shey u go still reason me something ma… https://t.co/W4YTAYyNgf 28 minutes ago

soragrey

soragrey, from her bunker ☕ Now even CHOP is requesting home-made mask donations: https://t.co/HXWTX80kzU We can't supply our own medical team… https://t.co/HihieVUXCF 30 minutes ago

NickJohnAlves

Nick Alves RT @chooseATL: .@1future is partnering with a sewing organization to provide face masks to hospitals in the "Mask On" campaign. 🔥 Atlanta S… 32 minutes ago

LikeRingInc

LikeRing Hospitals are asking for community donations. Please help! Face Mask Patterns with Filter Pocket-PDF Downloadable P… https://t.co/RUMTCAo9ae 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.