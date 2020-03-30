Global  

Europe, US virus deaths surge as Trump decides against NYC lockdown

Mid-Day Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe on Saturday, as US President Donald Trump decided against putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine. Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of...
