German finance minister's death linked to 'virus crisis worries' Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The finance minister in Germany's Hesse state has died in an apparent suicide. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ajaz Ahanger RT @mazzenilsson: The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed hims… 7 minutes ago Ak RT @MailOnline: German state finance minister 'kills himself' as officials claim he was in despair over the coronavirus crisis https://t.co… 7 minutes ago Patrice RT @pleasesaveour: The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed hi… 11 minutes ago AFS RT @LuvAminaKausar: The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said h… 24 minutes ago Hello ji RT @RohitHolmes9: Just another Jihadi, Celebrating the death of #German Finance Minister and Wishing death on the Finance Minister of India… 25 minutes ago #WWG1WGA 😎 RT @o_rips: German State Finance Minister Found Dead His body was found next to high-speed train tracks His death has been ruled a suici… 29 minutes ago Aoife White Some day we'll talk about the extreme mental distress this virus is also causing. FAZ article in DE reports on appa… https://t.co/LClbgzpOkr 31 minutes ago MSN Philippines Death of German minister linked to virus crisis https://t.co/ReAjxLaS7u https://t.co/c3Hw9wBfEQ 36 minutes ago