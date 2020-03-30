Global  

Country music star Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

Hindu Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.Diffie's d
News video: Country Star Joe Diffie Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Country Star Joe Diffie Dies From Coronavirus Complications 01:00

 Grammy Award winning country star, Joe Diffie, has passed away after contracting coronavirus and facing complications. He was 61 years old.

