Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd

Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The Covid-19 virus has created a frightening atmosphere for people the world over because it is an unknown. News of the outbreak breeds terror as it makes no distinction between continents, social classes, cities, villages, the poor and the rich. But it also threatens the fate of political rulers.

Compared to the plague of the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/7CI6gteZks 18 minutes ago

Loupo85

Gilbert MAHE RT @EurasiaReview: Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/ikaXNtBtGt https://t.co/NxCgAHKekb 49 minutes ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/ikaXNtBtGt https://t.co/NxCgAHKekb 50 minutes ago

CaptainObvous

Nima Khoie @vali_nasr We have a phrase for when people used to visit "shrines" in order to heal and it's called The Dark Ages.… https://t.co/ef8IuVMzN0 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.