Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Covid-19 virus has created a frightening atmosphere for people the world over because it is an unknown. News of the outbreak breeds terror as it makes no distinction between continents, social classes, cities, villages, the poor and the rich. But it also threatens the fate of political rulers.



Compared to the plague of the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eurasia Review Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/7CI6gteZks 18 minutes ago Gilbert MAHE RT @EurasiaReview: Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/ikaXNtBtGt https://t.co/NxCgAHKekb 49 minutes ago Eurasia Review Can The Dark Ages Of The Mullahs In Iran Survive Coronavirus? – OpEd https://t.co/ikaXNtBtGt https://t.co/NxCgAHKekb 50 minutes ago Nima Khoie @vali_nasr We have a phrase for when people used to visit "shrines" in order to heal and it's called The Dark Ages.… https://t.co/ef8IuVMzN0 5 days ago