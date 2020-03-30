Global  

New York state surpasses 1,000 coronavirus deaths

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
New York state's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak climbed Sunday above 1,000, less than a month after the first known infection in the state. It took Spain 18 days to go from its first death to its 1,000th. Italy took 21 days. New York state took 16 days.
