Coronavirus Outbreak: Princess Maria Teresa of Spain becomes first royal to die from COVID-19

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Washington DC:* Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus complications.



According to Fox News, the 86-year-old was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. Her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced on Facebook that she died after... πŸ‘“ View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Royal Mint to make up to 4,000 visors a day for hospital staff 00:33 The Royal Mint is to manufacture up to 4,000 medical visors per day to help protect NHS staff from coronavirus. Engineers developed a successful prototype in 48 hours and the first visors are already in use at a hospital in Wales. Since news of the visor production emerged, the Royal Mint has...