News24.com | US coronavirus deaths | UK NHS staff back to back: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Fauci warns US could face 200 000 coronavirus deaths | Boris Johnson reveals 20 000 NHS staff have returned to service; here are the top world news videos. *WATCH.*
News video: NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre

NHS staff conduct Covid-19 tests at Chessington drive-through centre 00:37

 NHS staff conduct drive-through coronavirus tests at Chessington World of Adventures. It is one of many temporary new sites setting up to samples from NHS workers in a bid to prevent them having to self-isolate due to symptoms.

Tweets about this

presnamjesus

♡love yourselfspeak yourself♡ RT @News24: BREAKING | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported https://t.co/fl3zhVkgYC https://t.co/HCpbfSzuzK 12 hours ago

SphoModingwane1

SabsModi🇿🇦 @AMedevac So much innovation in Germany and very less deaths but News24 said a minister killed himself Because of the coronavirus crisis 13 hours ago

k_nash91

Ken RT @News24: LIVE | First coronavirus deaths in SA were a 28-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman in the Western Cape. More details are no… 14 hours ago

CGCHINA_CPT

Lin Jing 林静 LIVE | Coronavirus: Confirmed cases in SA reach 1 187, US deaths surge past 2 000 and UK deaths breach 1 000… https://t.co/ny0Aaj8rTX 23 hours ago

thejaxblog

IG: The Jax Blog RT lovecapetown: RT News24: BREAKING | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported https://t.co/GZYw4hqQv4 https://t.co/klT4xDS7t2 23 hours ago

Newoftheworldd

News of the world https://t.co/NfmjNuNpDR | More than 800 new coronavirus deaths in Spain, pushing toll to 5 690… https://t.co/YNeGitVoMl 2 days ago

OyamaMgedisi2

Anderson 😊 RT @News24: https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | More than 800 new coronavirus deaths in Spain, pushing toll to 5 690 https://t.co/s3O5K034NX 2 days ago

iangrove_cpt

Numba Waan Until we have a serious surge of deaths related to COVID-19 will our people only take it serious then (we hope). FF… https://t.co/tMOVsFNcOj 2 days ago

