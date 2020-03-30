Global  

Canada's PM Trudeau remains in isolation after wife recovers from virus

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Although Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received the all-clear from her physicians on Saturday, the prime minister said, and he himself has no symptoms, he had been "sharing a roof with someone who tested positive for covid-19." "I have to continue in isolation in order to be sure that we're following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada," Trudeau said.
News video: Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia

Canadian PM's wife recovers from Covid-19, over 5100 test positive for Covid-19 in Canada | Oneindia 01:24

 SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...

