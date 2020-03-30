Canada's PM Trudeau remains in isolation after wife recovers from virus

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Although Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received the all-clear from her physicians on Saturday, the prime minister said, and he himself has no symptoms, he had been "sharing a roof with someone who tested positive for covid-19." "I have to continue in isolation in order to be sure that we're following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada," Trudeau said. 👓 View full article

