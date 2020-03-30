Canada's PM Trudeau remains in isolation after wife recovers from virus
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Although Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received the all-clear from her physicians on Saturday, the prime minister said, and he himself has no symptoms, he had been "sharing a roof with someone who tested positive for covid-19." "I have to continue in isolation in order to be sure that we're following all the protocols and the recommendations by Health Canada," Trudeau said.
SOPHIE GREGOIRE-TRUDEAU, THE WIFE OF CANADA'S PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, HAS RECOVERED FROM THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SHE ANNOUNCED THE NEWS IN A STATEMENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAYING THAT SHE FEELS MUCH BETTER NOW AND HAS ALSO RECEIVED THE ALL CLEAR FROM HER PHYSICIAN. SHE THANKED EVERYONE FOR THEIR...
