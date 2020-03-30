Sanofi, Regeneron expand testing of potential coronavirus treatment Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have expanded a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment to patients outside the United States. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this