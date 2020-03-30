Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealanders living in Australia able to access payments

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealanders living in Australia able to access paymentsNew Zealanders living in Australia on 444 visas will be able to access the AU$1,500 fortnightly payments, the Australian government has confirmed.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken with Jacinda Ardern about...
