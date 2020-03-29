Global  

‘C’mon people’: angry John Tory warns rule-breakers using dog parks and playground equipment:'People are tearing down the signs that we put in the park'

TheSpec.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
‘C’mon people’: angry John Tory warns rule-breakers using dog parks and playground equipment:'People are tearing down the signs that we put in the park'A visibly exasperated Mayor John Tory is scolding Torontonians breaking an order to not use city dog parks and playground equipment during the COVID-19 crisis, saying they are selfishly putting lives at risk.
 Nashville Mayor John Cooper closed several parks throughout the city because people weren't practicing social distancing while there. Dog, skate, tennis and basketball courts and picnic shelters were closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

