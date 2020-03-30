Singapore court upholds colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Singapore's high court upheld on Monday a rarely-used law that criminalizes sex between men, dismissing three appeals that argued it was unconstitutional. 👓 View full article

