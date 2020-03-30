Global  

Singapore court upholds colonial-era law that criminalizes sex between men

Reuters Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Singapore's high court upheld on Monday a rarely-used law that criminalizes sex between men, dismissing three appeals that argued it was unconstitutional.
