News24.com | WATCH | No social distancing or cops as hundreds queue at busy Sassa paypoint in Mamelodi Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Hundreds of people queue for social grants at the Denlyn shopping complex in Mamelodi, Pretoria, with no police presence and a lack of social distancing amid the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. 👓 View full article

