Coronavirus: Trump reverses and now says Easter will be highest spike in US with deaths not dropping until June Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Donald Trump said Monday that US officials expect the number of coronavirus cases in the United States to "spike" around Easter Sunday, a reversal from his talk of opening much of the country by 12 April. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit - Published 6 days ago Health Officials Step Up Dr. Fauci's Security Among Threats 00:53 Business Insider reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci may be facing threats to his personal safety. As a result, US health officials have reportedly stepped up Fauci's security. The 79-year-old is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He's also a leading member of... You Might Like

Tweets about this