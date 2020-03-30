Global  

Coronavirus: Trump reverses and now says Easter will be highest spike in US with deaths not dropping until June

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump said Monday that US officials expect the number of coronavirus cases in the United States to "spike" around Easter Sunday, a reversal from his talk of opening much of the country by 12 April.
