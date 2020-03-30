Coronavirus: Trump reverses and now says Easter will be highest spike in US with deaths not dropping until June
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Donald Trump said Monday that US officials expect the number of coronavirus cases in the United States to "spike" around Easter Sunday, a reversal from his talk of opening much of the country by 12 April.
Business Insider reports that Dr. Anthony Fauci may be facing threats to his personal safety.
As a result, US health officials have reportedly stepped up Fauci's security.
The 79-year-old is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
He's also a leading member of...