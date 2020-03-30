Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Fauci Says 100,000 To 200,000 In U.S. May Die From Coronavirus

Fauci Says 100,000 To 200,000 In U.S. May Die From Coronavirus

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoA key disease expert on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force says "100,000 to 200,000" U.S. citizens may die of COVID-19.  

During an interview on CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci added the U.S. could have "millions of cases" overall. However, he said those numbers could change.

He said: "I just don't think we...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths

Fauci warns U.S. could face 200,000 coronavirus deaths 01:41

 U.S. deaths from coronavirus could reach 200,000 with millions of cases, the government's top infectious diseases expert warned on Sunday as New York, New Orleans and other major cities pleaded for more medical supplies. Colette Luke has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LindaCollins11

Linda Collins RT @JohnMTalmadgeMD: #Presidementia & Trump’s cognitive impairment delayed response & threatens our lives, national security. “US could see… 2 seconds ago

maxichix

Maxichix RT @tribelaw: When Fauci says COV-19 could kill up to 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, Trump multiplies by 10 & says if we can keep it below 2… 4 seconds ago

kithseer

♑ kithseer-anne 🔮 RT @LaurieKrebsbac1: @ddale8 We don’t watch to hear his lies. We watch for Dr. Fauci. I mute the tv while he’s speaking. He always says cra… 7 seconds ago

mayduca

Elizabeth May RT @vaniada2: Fauci says task force 'argued strongly' with Trump to extend coronavirus guidelines https://t.co/C5mtSdddnf 15 seconds ago

mallan_carol

Carol_mallan RT @Complex: Trump says U.S. #CoronaVirus death toll could reach 100,000 — Dr. Fauci (the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases) d… 23 seconds ago

laurielambert57

laurieloo RT @Yamiche: More than 133K Americans have been infected w/ coronavirus & more than 2,300 have died. Dr. Fauci says U.S. will have “million… 25 seconds ago

ABC7Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago New Orleans, Detroit & other smaller cities ripe for coronavirus acceleration, Dr. Fauci says: https://t.co/3i1w7xhVI2 28 seconds ago

mdufay

michelle dufay Fauci “cited the surge in hospitalizations in cities like New York & New Orleans and how the outbreak had showed no… https://t.co/KSMjGO683c 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.