Fauci Says 100,000 To 200,000 In U.S. May Die From Coronavirus

Watch VideoA key disease expert on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force says "100,000 to 200,000" U.S. citizens may die of COVID-19. During an interview on CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci added the U.S. could have "millions of cases" overall. However, he said those numbers could change. He said: "I just don't think we ...

