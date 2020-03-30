Dale Peddle Gibbons RT @Gray_Mackenzie: PMJT says that if the revenue of your business has dropped 30%, you will be able to get the 75% wage subsidy. Workers c… 12 seconds ago

Mackenzie Gray PMJT says that if the revenue of your business has dropped 30%, you will be able to get the 75% wage subsidy. Worke… https://t.co/SkNNPk26bM 4 minutes ago

joe hurren RT @CHEXNewswatch: Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have died of COVID-19 complications since March 25. https:… 10 minutes ago

CHEX News on Global Peterborough Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have died of COVID-19 complications since March 25. https://t.co/LkXZgSbWRm 12 minutes ago

Dan Sickles RT @CTVLondon: #BREAKING Nine residents of Bobcaygeon long-term care home die following COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/EOu1Fq4t8q https://t… 13 minutes ago

Julie Ali Nine residents of Bobcaygeon, Ont. long-term care home die following COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/0a6az56QMz 13 minutes ago

the money maverick Nine residents of Bobcaygeon, Ont. long-term care home die following COVID-19 outbreak be safe https://t.co/KaHKXLmzee 26 minutes ago