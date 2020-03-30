Global  

Coronavirus: New York speakeasy bar owner becomes first to be arrested for ignoring lockdown

Independent Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NYPD officers made one arrest after searching thousands of bars during the city's coronavirus lockdown this weekend
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYS Postpones Bar Exam In Wake Of Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: NYS Postpones Bar Exam In Wake Of Virus Outbreak 00:18

 Thousands of law school graduates in New York will now have to wait until the fall to take the bar exam.

