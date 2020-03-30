Coronavirus: New York speakeasy bar owner becomes first to be arrested for ignoring lockdown

NYPD officers made one arrest after searching thousands of bars during the city's coronavirus lockdown this weekend

You Might Like

Tweets about this AndyLegge RT @NBCNewYork: The owner of a New York City bar has been arrested for allegedly violating the social distancing order after police found a… 5 seconds ago Metro_TV Coronavirus: New York bar owner becomes first to be arrested for ignoring lockdown https://t.co/r9jdNwepX8 13 minutes ago