News24.com | 'We will walk our way' - North Korea slams US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

News24 Monday, 30 March 2020
North Korea has warned it could cut off dialogue with the United States and slammed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for urging the international community to maintain sanctions on its regime.
