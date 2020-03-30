Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing'

Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing'

Al Jazeera Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Experts laud WHO move to use physical distancing, saying social distancing or isolation isn't good for mental wellbeing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: How to Keep Others Away (Politely) During Social Distancing

How to Keep Others Away (Politely) During Social Distancing 00:55

 Does persuading people to take social distancing sometimes feel like a lost cause? Please don’t give up! We have the 101 on how to stay away, politely. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LiveArsalan

Muhammad Arsalan RT @AJENews: Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/une8F1xYIC https://t.co/EWe1yIRpwP 10 seconds ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' Source: Al Jazeera https://t.co/NZxLcYKyw9 2 minutes ago

AJENews

Al Jazeera News Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/une8F1xYIC https://t.co/EWe1yIRpwP 6 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/BF8k0HbXI4 https://t.co/YWK4gIdSb0 7 minutes ago

Zicutake

Zicutake USA Comment Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/wpODwPEQpj https://t.co/AZXy0tDjWz 7 minutes ago

AfricaTimesofN1

Africa Times of News Why ‘physical distancing’ is better than ‘social distancing’ https://t.co/4Z1KL9QqUR 9 minutes ago

EnergyCommerce

Energy and Commerce Committee RT @RepAnnieKuster: Physical distancing is a better way to describe social distancing. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we support ea… 56 minutes ago

KerriLarovere

Kerri LaRovere Is 'physical distancing better than 'social distancing'? - The Washington Post Now more than ever, we all need to… https://t.co/8q8xeJvwTo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.