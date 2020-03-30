Muhammad Arsalan RT @AJENews: Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/une8F1xYIC https://t.co/EWe1yIRpwP 10 seconds ago

TheTop10News Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' Source: Al Jazeera https://t.co/NZxLcYKyw9 2 minutes ago

Al Jazeera News Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/une8F1xYIC https://t.co/EWe1yIRpwP 6 minutes ago

Zyite Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/BF8k0HbXI4 https://t.co/YWK4gIdSb0 7 minutes ago

Zicutake USA Comment Why 'physical distancing' is better than 'social distancing' https://t.co/wpODwPEQpj https://t.co/AZXy0tDjWz 7 minutes ago

Africa Times of News Why ‘physical distancing’ is better than ‘social distancing’ https://t.co/4Z1KL9QqUR 9 minutes ago

Energy and Commerce Committee RT @RepAnnieKuster: Physical distancing is a better way to describe social distancing. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we support ea… 56 minutes ago