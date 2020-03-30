WATCH: Viral Video of Italy COVID-19 Mass Graves, Fake Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A video that purports that there are mass graves for COVID-19 victims in Italy is actually a clip from the miniseries “Pandemic.” A video that purports that there are mass graves for COVID-19 victims in Italy is actually a clip from the miniseries “Pandemic.” 👓 View full article

