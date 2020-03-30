Ontario Premier Doug Ford extends state of emergency for another two weeks

On Sunday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks.
The policy is now in place until at least April 15.
Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks.
Business Insider reports that the state of New...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Michael Den Tandt RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario premier sidesteps question about pending increase in carbon tax, lavishes praise on Liberal government's handing of… 1 minute ago
Hope 24/7 This is very serious. Let's all take measures to keep everyone safe:
Stay 2 metres away from ppl
Self-isolate if ne… https://t.co/CQ9TekdR4o 1 minute ago