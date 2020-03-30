Global  

Ontario Premier Doug Ford extends state of emergency for another two weeks

CTV News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be extending his emergency declaration for another two weeks after the order expires tomorrow.
News video: Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order

Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order 00:40

 On Sunday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks. The policy is now in place until at least April 15. Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks. Business Insider reports that the state of New...

Tweets about this

mdentandt

Michael Den Tandt RT @CBCAlerts: Ontario premier sidesteps question about pending increase in carbon tax, lavishes praise on Liberal government's handing of… 1 minute ago

Hope24_7

Hope 24/7 This is very serious. Let's all take measures to keep everyone safe: Stay 2 metres away from ppl Self-isolate if ne… https://t.co/CQ9TekdR4o 1 minute ago

suitcaseinpoint

Suitcase in Point RT @PathwayGR: BREAKING: @fordnation extends state of emergency in Ontario for another 2 weeks. https://t.co/WNOAZPxxxF #onpoli #StateOfEm… 4 minutes ago

pogostead

pogostead RT @CFRAOttawa: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will be extending his emergency declaration for another two weeks after the order expires… 6 minutes ago

CAPE_ACEP

CAPE - ACEP Ontario Premier Doug Ford extends state of emergency for another two weeks https://t.co/Bj9F6oaqZX 6 minutes ago

AngelUsako

Lα∂уAηgєℓUѕαкσ RT @CTVNewsNorthern: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the next few weeks in the fight against the novel coronavirus will be "extremely seriou… 6 minutes ago

karl_andrus

Karl Andrus RT @WerkHCN: Ont Premier Doug Ford says province has an order of 900k test kits with a company. "We are testing as many people are possible… 6 minutes ago

wca_windsor

WCA RT @CTVWindsor: BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford extends state of emergency for another two weeks https://t.co/gEL2yPojxa 7 minutes ago

