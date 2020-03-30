Ron Paul: Will Coronavirus End The Fed? – OpEd

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

September 17, 2019 was a significant day in American economic history. On that day, the New York Federal Reserve began emergency cash infusions into the repurchasing (repo) market. This is the market banks use to make short-term loans to each other. The New York Fed acted after interest rates in the repo market rose to almost 10... 👓 View full article

