New Trump mileage standards to gut Obama climate effort
Monday, 30 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come, gutting one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change. The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, […]
Trump Extends COVID-19 Distancing Guidelines Through April Donald Trump recently announced that Americans would have to continue practicing social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Donald Trump, via ’New York Times’ This means that...
