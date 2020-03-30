Global  

New Trump mileage standards to gut Obama climate effort

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come, gutting one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change. The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, […]
