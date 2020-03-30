EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Over Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

You Might Like

Tweets about this John B Tawn EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou says his £60MILLION wedge of £174m shareholders payout is 'rightfully' his bec… https://t.co/SVFVEyz2mc 3 minutes ago Kitty Air Stelios Haji-Ioannou keeps his £6,000,000 bonus. Greed, pure unadultered evil greed. Remember this. There will be a… https://t.co/uppsLPiutq 15 minutes ago Newsy The airline was still making rescue flights for U.K. citizens stuck abroad amid the pandemic. https://t.co/SzinnVM33L 15 minutes ago Aviation International News UK budget airline Easyjet said it would suspend all scheduled operations and ground its fleet of 334 Airbus A320-fa… https://t.co/N5PRhZgy7Q 16 minutes ago Ed Smart Fuck you stelios sort your @easyJet staff out not your board. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 #steliosgree https://t.co/mgZhaJ2Dig 24 minutes ago jrthegoat RT @GatwickFirst: Coronavirus: EasyJet grounds it’s entire fleet of planes due to the virus that airlines have helped spread around the glo… 24 minutes ago Shaun COLBURN No loss then !BBC News - Coronavirus: EasyJet grounds entire fleet of planes due to virus https://t.co/rNRQbeZoWz 25 minutes ago #MQM Switzerland RT @GraceHill33: Coronavirus: easyJet grounds its entire fleet due to 'unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments' https://t.… 26 minutes ago