EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Over Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
EasyJet Grounds Entire Fleet Over Coronavirus Travel RestrictionsWatch VideoU.K.-based airline EasyJet is grounding its entire fleet indefinitely over "unprecedented travel restrictions".

The budget airline had already paused most of its services, but it was still making rescue flights to bring home U.K. citizens stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The BBC reports EasyJet has...
