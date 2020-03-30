Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vitor Godinho, 14, becomes Europe's youngest known coronavirus fatality

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Vitor Godinho, 14, becomes Europe's youngest known coronavirus fatalityA football-loving Portuguese teenager has become the youngest known person in Europe to die from Covid-19.Vitor Godinho, 14, from Ovar, south of Porto, died in Sao Sebastiao Hospital in Santa Maria da Feira in the early hours of...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges

Europe pandemic crisis: coronavirus death toll surges 02:41

 As death tolls from the coronavirus continue to surge across Europe, countries steel themselves for extended lockdown.

