A football-loving Portuguese teenager has become the youngest known person in Europe to die from Covid-19.Vitor Godinho, 14, from Ovar, south of Porto, died in Sao Sebastiao Hospital in Santa Maria da Feira in the early hours of...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Krishna Devi Covid 19 coronavirus: Vitor Godinho, 14, becomes Europe’s youngest known coronavirus fatality… https://t.co/L3201Xy5gN 1 hour ago Emma Huang🇹🇼 RT @newscomauHQ: A 14-year-old with no major medical conditions has become the youngest known person in Europe to die from COVID-19, just d… 9 hours ago Enis March RT @ACEL84: A 14-year-old with no major medical conditions has become the youngest known person in Europe to die from #COVID-19, just days… 12 hours ago Elias Açaf 🇱🇧 A 14-year-old with no major medical conditions has become the youngest known person in Europe to die from #COVID-19… https://t.co/61ujcpZxsU 12 hours ago