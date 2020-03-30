John Krasinski Launches Positive News Show on YouTube, Reunites with Steve Carell

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

The first episode of Krasinski's show, 'Some Good News,' featured an interview with guest Steve Carell where the two men reflected on the 15th anniversary of 'The Office.' The first episode of Krasinski's show, 'Some Good News,' featured an interview with guest Steve Carell where the two men reflected on the 15th anniversary of 'The Office.' 👓 View full article

