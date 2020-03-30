CTV Morning Live Regina 7-year-old boy, two adults killed in Prince Albert homicide: police https://t.co/iuCpIzFNUU 8 minutes ago

Darrell Romuld 7-year-old boy, two adults killed in Prince Albert homicide: police https://t.co/b37O4Cnt6y 8 minutes ago

Homicide Canada Two adults and a 7-year-old boy killed in #PrinceAlbert #SK, a 5-year-old girl sent to hospital with serious injuri… https://t.co/njD2XckMi6 52 minutes ago

Susan Pike RT @CTVNews: 7-year-old boy, two adults killed in Prince Albert homicide: police https://t.co/j952YQhuHF 55 minutes ago

Tammy McDougall 7-year-old boy, two adults killed in Prince Albert homicide: police https://t.co/Rfe9gkDbtz 1 hour ago

Blair Farthing RT @ctvsaskatoon: A seven-year-old boy was among the three people found dead by police inside a Prince Albert home on Sunday. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

Demet @MyBookishLife I mean... same... Like: How come everyone can do magic and TEENAGERS came up with a map to track eve… https://t.co/B3JEWGmA8z 2 hours ago