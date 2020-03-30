Global  

Netanyahu In Self-Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Netanyahu In Self-Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19Watch VideoIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone into self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus.

Netanyahu's office said Monday that although he had "not come into close contact with the individual," he and some of his staff will still self-isolate "until the epidemiological investigation...
News video: The Queen's aide reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The Queen's aide reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 00:37

 A royal footman for the Queen has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

