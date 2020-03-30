Global  

Virginia Issues Official Stay-At-Home Order

Newsy Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Virginia Issues Official Stay-At-Home OrderWatch VideoVirginians are now officially under a stay-at-home order to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced his executive order Monday, telling Virginians that social distancing is required.

He said: “I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different...
News video: Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents

Gov. Hogan issues stay-at-home order for Maryland residents 01:31

 Governor Larry Hogan on Monday took a drastic step in the fight against COVID-19, by issuing a stay at home order for all Maryland residents.

noracistwall

Oust the motherfucker RT @Curious_Kurz: It's official: D.C. issues its own stay-at-home order, after Maryland and Virginia did so earlier today. https://t.co/3QW… 5 minutes ago

Sassafras_Knob

Sassafras~Knob RT @Newsy: “I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different than wanting to go out.” - Virginia Gov. Ra… 37 minutes ago

LawsEris

Eris RT @littllemel: Virginia in lockdown! Governor Ralph Northam issues an official stay-at-home order for Virginia. People only are allowed… 47 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy “I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different than wanting to go out.” - Vir… https://t.co/6ES5Tdw8VX 47 minutes ago

Curious_Kurz

Rachel Kurzius It's official: D.C. issues its own stay-at-home order, after Maryland and Virginia did so earlier today. https://t.co/3QWc31rxyX 2 hours ago

guidoseoanes

Guido Seoanes Perla In VIRGINIA, it's Official #STAYTHEFUCKHOME order by the Governor of Virginia Ralph Shearer Northam. If you don't f… https://t.co/On9w3BCtnl 2 hours ago

